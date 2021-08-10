ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Cap of $24,330.65

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $24,330.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

