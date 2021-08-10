Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

