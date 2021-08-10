Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMGO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

