Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ IMGO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.
About Imago BioSciences
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.