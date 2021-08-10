Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

