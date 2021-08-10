imbrex Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $86,506.17 and approximately $373.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

