imbrex (REX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,506.17

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $86,506.17 and $373.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.