ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

ICCC stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.63.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

