Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

IMVT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

