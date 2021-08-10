IMV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,833% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,125. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

