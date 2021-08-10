Incent (INCNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $986,178.67 and $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

