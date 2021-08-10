Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $905.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 905 ($11.82) and last traded at GBX 889.50 ($11.62), with a volume of 469931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.73).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 808.54. The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.