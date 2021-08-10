Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. 9,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

