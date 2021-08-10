Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,507. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

