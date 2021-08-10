Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $20,542,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $8,497,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43.

