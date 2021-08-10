Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.