InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $5.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 31,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

