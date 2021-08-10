InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits Market Cap of $300,154.51

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $300,154.51 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.00383497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.57 or 0.01105068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,642,340 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

