Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.12. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.08.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

