Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires 604 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 690 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

Air T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 8,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.75. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

