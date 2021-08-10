Insider Buying: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 533,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,662. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

