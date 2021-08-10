Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GNTY stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $420.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

