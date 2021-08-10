Insider Buying: Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 248,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,655. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

