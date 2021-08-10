Insider Buying: Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 248,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,655. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.
HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.