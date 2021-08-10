Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 1,798,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,192. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.78.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
