Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 1,798,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,192. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

