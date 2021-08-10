Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,523. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.
Several research analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
