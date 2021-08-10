Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells 16,282 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 4,040,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,066. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.