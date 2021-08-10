Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 85,750 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $78,344,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

