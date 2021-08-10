Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASGN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 151,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $110.52.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.