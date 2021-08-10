Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO Sells 2,848 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AN stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 745,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,576. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $20,729,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
