Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO Sells 2,848 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AN stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $117.49. 745,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,576. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $20,729,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

