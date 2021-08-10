Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $172,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $204,386.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 117,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

