Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 6,555 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 248,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

