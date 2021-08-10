Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells 10,215 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CSL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.