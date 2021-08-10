Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells 10,215 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.