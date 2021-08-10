Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51.

NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

