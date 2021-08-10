Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells 66,161 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 888,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

