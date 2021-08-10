Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Meniane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 888,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,065. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

