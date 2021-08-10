Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $14,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 888,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

