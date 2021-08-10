Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana stock traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,376. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.68. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Carvana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carvana by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 282,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.