Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells 13,903 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,845.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 2,087,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,372. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

