Insider Selling: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Sells 6,948 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Invacare stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 178,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $291.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 410.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invacare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,654,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 46,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.