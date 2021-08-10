Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. 1,501,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

