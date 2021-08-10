Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 364 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of REGN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.98. The company had a trading volume of 651,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
