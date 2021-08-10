Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 364 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.98. The company had a trading volume of 651,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

