Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 6,603 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $614.98. 651,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,469. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

