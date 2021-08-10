Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 6,603 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $614.98. 651,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,469. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.
REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
