Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. 1,537,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,471. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

