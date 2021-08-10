Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,876.85.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Shares of SVM traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.40. 545,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,297. The company has a market cap of C$949.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.74. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

