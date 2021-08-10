Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $1,465,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,498. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.39.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

