Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) COO Sells 148,619 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,484,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,949. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.