Insider Selling: Tanzanian Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) Director Sells 56,000 Shares of Stock

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,299,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,803,795.55.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, James E. Sinclair sold 6,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$3,480.00.

On Monday, July 26th, James E. Sinclair sold 6,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

On Monday, July 19th, James E. Sinclair sold 6,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

On Monday, July 12th, James E. Sinclair sold 6,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$3,540.00.

On Monday, July 5th, James E. Sinclair sold 4,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$2,835.00.

On Monday, June 28th, James E. Sinclair sold 5,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$3,410.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, James E. Sinclair sold 5,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$3,410.00.

On Monday, June 14th, James E. Sinclair sold 4,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$3,105.00.

On Monday, June 7th, James E. Sinclair sold 4,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$2,440.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, James E. Sinclair sold 6,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

TSE TNX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.54. 4,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,078. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.12.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

