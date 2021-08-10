Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 13,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,136. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $507.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TARS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

