Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,386. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.74. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Usio by 108.9% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Usio by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

