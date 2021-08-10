Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Sells 177,320 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,060. The company has a market capitalization of $514.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

