Insula (ISLA) Reaches Market Cap of $731,767.44

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $731,767.44 and approximately $4,404.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00343309 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.71 or 0.00929672 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.